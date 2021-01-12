Brokerages Expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.26 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) will report $740.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.18 million to $753.00 million. Southwestern Energy reported sales of $745.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $2.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 95.17%. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,446,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 323,645 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,654,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,354,000 after buying an additional 795,307 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 384,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 204.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 158,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 309,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter worth about $283,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

