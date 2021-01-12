Brokerages Expect Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) will report $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is ($0.05). Range Resources reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $1.33. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business’s revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RRC. Northland Securities began coverage on Range Resources in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded Range Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.58.

Range Resources stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $9.41.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Range Resources during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

