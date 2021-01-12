Brokerages Expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 414.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.32) to ($1.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.40 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.90.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 699,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 327,510 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $1,260,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 149.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 609,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 364,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 58,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

