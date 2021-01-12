Brokerages Expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.48 Million

Analysts expect eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) to post $18.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.54 million and the lowest is $18.42 million. eGain posted sales of $18.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $75.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.97 million to $76.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $85.82 million, with estimates ranging from $82.88 million to $88.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. eGain had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 24.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

In related news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $90,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,228.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of eGain by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 3rd quarter worth about $425,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eGain by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 90,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $371.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.39. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

