Brokerages Expect AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will announce $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AECOM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. AECOM posted sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AECOM.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp lifted their price target on AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AECOM from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

ACM opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $55.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 687,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,847,000 after purchasing an additional 18,149 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 1,279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

