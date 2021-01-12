Brokerages Anticipate Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.28. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 30.60%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFBC. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

NASDAQ PFBC traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 40,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $20.04 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.97 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 39.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 342.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the second quarter valued at $334,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

