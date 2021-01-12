Brokerages Anticipate Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) to announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.63. Mercantile Bank posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MBWM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercantile Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Mercantile Bank by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 19.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Mercantile Bank by 37.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 10.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.38. 115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,187. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $460.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.11. Mercantile Bank has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $37.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.58%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

