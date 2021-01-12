Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 3rd Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 2.8% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom by 13.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 17.5% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total transaction of $42,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total value of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,928 shares of company stock valued at $134,075,933 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.57.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $445.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $364.42. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $449.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

