British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) PT Set at GBX 3,500 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) (LON:BATS) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BATS. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,909 ($38.01) target price on shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,528.25 ($46.10).

Get British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) alerts:

Shares of BATS stock opened at GBX 2,779.50 ($36.31) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,764.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,713.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.04. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,362.50 ($30.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,507 ($45.82).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 52.60 ($0.69) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.87%. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson and Hedges, 555, Peter Stuyvesant, Double Happiness, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BATS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.