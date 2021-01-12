Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.47.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 681,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $147.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.13, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,918.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.