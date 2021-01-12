Brio Consultants LLC Sells 106 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Brio Consultants LLC lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,006,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,010,000 after purchasing an additional 106,749 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,587,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,306 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $39,722,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total transaction of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 663,635 shares of company stock worth $93,052,467. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PG traded down $0.94 on Monday, reaching $137.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,935,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.33. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.69.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

