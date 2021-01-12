Brio Consultants LLC Has $303,000 Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 128,949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $406,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,764,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,618 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $77,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,648.85.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $68.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $3,114.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,650,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,694,120. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,181.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3,148.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

