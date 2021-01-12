Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brigham Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.27.

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock has a market cap of $722.43 million, a P/E ratio of -639.50 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $23.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Brigham Minerals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 12,981 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Brigham Minerals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

