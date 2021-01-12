Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Bridgewater Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%.

BWB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ:BWB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The company had a trading volume of 30,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,572. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 335.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,845 shares in the last quarter. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bridgewater Bancshares (BWB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.