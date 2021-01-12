BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $77.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BridgeBio Pharma Inc. discovers, develops and innovates drugs for genetic diseases. The Company’s product platform consists of Mendelian, Oncology and Gene therapy. Its product pipeline includes BBP-265, BBP-831, BBP-631 and BBP-454 which are in clinical stage. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BBIO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $64.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BridgeBio Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $68.64. The company had a trading volume of 511,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,515. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.02. BridgeBio Pharma has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 0.82.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 60,401 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $3,945,393.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,871.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Thomas Henderson sold 10,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,399 shares of company stock valued at $7,212,059. 40.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $1,450,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 325.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 29,660 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 410.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 144.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,786,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,698,000 after buying an additional 3,417,387 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 57.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 20 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. Its products in development programs include BBP-265, an oral small molecule transthyretin (TTR), which is ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, including cardiomyopathy and polyneuropathy manifestations; infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of FGFR-driven cancers and achondroplasia; BBP-631, a preclinical adeno-associated virus gene transfer product candidate for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia caused by 21OHD; and BBP-454, a preclinical development program for small molecule inhibitors of KRAS for the treatment of pan-mutant KRAS-driven cancers.

