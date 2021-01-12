Bremer Bank National Association Sells 699 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,149 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,724,880 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,446,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,231 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,969,760 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,999,000 after purchasing an additional 528,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,546,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $730,553,000 after purchasing an additional 537,107 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 242,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.04, for a total transaction of $9,963,444.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 337,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,792,925. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. The firm has a market cap of $192.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

