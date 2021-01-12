Bremer Bank National Association Reduces Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bremer Bank National Association trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Bremer Bank National Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,850 shares of company stock worth $31,276,935. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $545.57. 167,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,399,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $496.06. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

