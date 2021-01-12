Bremer Bank National Association Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 56,921 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 74,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 50,130 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.04.

TJX traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.44. The stock had a trading volume of 91,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,566. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.59. The firm has a market cap of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.95, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,514,401.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

