Bremer Bank National Association Decreases Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Bremer Bank National Association cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the quarter. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.07. The company had a trading volume of 31,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,684. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

