Bremer Bank National Association Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,074,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,338,643. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $209.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $197.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.61.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.