Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

BAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Braskem in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Santander upgraded shares of Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Braskem stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. The company had a trading volume of 79,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,112. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.59. Braskem has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.64.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.54). Braskem had a negative net margin of 20.56% and a negative return on equity of 962.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Braskem will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Braskem by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Braskem by 157.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Braskem by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Braskem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. It operates through five segments: Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

