BQT (BQTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,435.00

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, BQT has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BQT token can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market cap of $790,859.73 and $1,435.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00040809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00035776 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,353.43 or 0.03895630 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00318945 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQT (CRYPTO:BQTX) is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 tokens. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico . BQT’s official website is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

