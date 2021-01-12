BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership. It owns, acquires, operates and develops pipelines and other midstream assets. The Company provides crude oil, natural gas and refined products. It offers an onshore crude oil, refined, and diluent pipeline systems. BP Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BPMP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. BP Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $12.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.30.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 133.81% and a return on equity of 71.35%. The business had revenue of $33.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 45.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 999,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,999 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,896 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns onshore crude oil pipeline system, onshore refined products pipeline system, onshore diluent pipeline system, refined product terminalling system, and offshore natural gas pipeline system, as well as interests in five offshore crude oil pipeline systems.

