BOX Token Price Reaches $0.0037 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. BOX Token has a market cap of $366,802.11 and approximately $4,023.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOX Token has traded 37.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00008910 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.90 or 0.00268280 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000371 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BOX Token Token Profile

BOX Token (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOX Token’s official website is box.la . BOX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

