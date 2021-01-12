Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,101 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $116.89. 40,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.98 and its 200 day moving average is $116.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.