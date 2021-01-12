BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) is Kopion Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,453 shares during the period. BorgWarner comprises approximately 7.4% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of BorgWarner worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 458,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,748,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,380,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in BorgWarner by 1,018.5% during the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 216,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 197,403 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the third quarter valued at about $736,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,156.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.48. 91,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $38.63.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

