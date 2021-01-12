Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.25% from the stock’s previous close.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.08.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $54.70 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $55.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.31.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,599 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after buying an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Boot Barn by 1,715.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 311,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,772,000 after purchasing an additional 294,539 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,376,000 after purchasing an additional 150,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 609,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 82,040 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

