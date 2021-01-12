Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,450.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $1,721.00 to $1,709.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Booking from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $2,029.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,914.07.

Booking stock opened at $2,221.27 on Monday. Booking has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,290.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,854.31. The company has a market cap of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.97, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 7.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Booking by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 13.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

