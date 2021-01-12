boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BHOOY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB lowered boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY remained flat at $$91.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 50 shares, compared to its average volume of 14. boohoo group has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.34.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

