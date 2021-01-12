BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNP. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €37.20 ($43.76) target price on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.02 ($54.14).

Get BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) alerts:

Shares of EPA BNP opened at €44.98 ($52.92) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of €43.85 and a 200 day moving average of €37.30.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.