BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to “Outperform”

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. CIBC raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.89.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 2.89. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $328.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.28 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 76.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1,297.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 152,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

