B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Short Interest Update

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,400 shares, an increase of 12,166.7% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BMRRY opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.36. B&M European Value Retail has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $30.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.18.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $1.262 dividend. This is an increase from B&M European Value Retail’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s payout ratio is presently 29.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRRY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

