Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,975,000 shares, a growth of 994,900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Blue Sphere has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Blue Sphere Company Profile

Blue Sphere Corporation operates as a developer and independent power producer in the clean energy production and waste to energy markets. The company focuses on projects related to the acquisition, construction, and development of biogas facilities in the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and Israel.

