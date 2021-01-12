Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) Short Interest Update

Blue Sphere Co. (OTCMKTS:BLSP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,975,000 shares, a growth of 994,900.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 722,157,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Blue Sphere stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Blue Sphere has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
Blue Sphere Company Profile
See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Blue Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Sphere and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.