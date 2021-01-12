Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Trading 8.7% Higher

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) was up 8.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.38 and last traded at $1.37. Approximately 1,506,859 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 657,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 180.97%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $52,037.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,464.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 63.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

