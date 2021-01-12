Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)’s stock price rose 18.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.00 and last traded at $52.00. Approximately 21,922,165 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 14,419,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.91.

BLNK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.82 and a beta of 4.23.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 285.71% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLNK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Blink Charging by 1,018.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 207,840 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,283,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $994,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blink Charging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.