BLAST (BLAST) Trading 18.2% Lower This Week

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, BLAST has traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a market cap of $49,967.87 and $4.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005885 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002865 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006135 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 93.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000173 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,153,705 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

