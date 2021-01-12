BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

BSD opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.

About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade quality municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

