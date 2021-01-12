BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust (NYSE:BSD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.059 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
BSD opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $16.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75.
About BlackRock Strategic Municipal Trust
