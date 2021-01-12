BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Plans $0.19 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.187 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE BST opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a twelve month low of $22.41 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.46.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
