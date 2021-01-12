Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile
