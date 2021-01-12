Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

