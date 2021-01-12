BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $890.00 at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note released on Monday, AR Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $625.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $684.17.

BlackRock stock opened at $766.68 on Monday. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $770.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $709.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $9.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.77. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.15 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 32.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.98%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

