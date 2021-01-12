BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MYF opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average is $13.65.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

