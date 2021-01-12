BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MVF opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

About BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.