BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on February 1st

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0335 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MVF opened at $9.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.08. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.06 and a 52-week high of $9.60.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund
Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.