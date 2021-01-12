BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.
Shares of MUE stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.69.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
