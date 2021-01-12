BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (MUE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of MUE stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.