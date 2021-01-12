BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.
NYSE MEN opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.
BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile
