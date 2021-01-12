BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MEN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

NYSE MEN opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.53. BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

