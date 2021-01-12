BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (BTA) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0505 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BTA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Hayes purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.72 per share, with a total value of $128,920.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,876. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.