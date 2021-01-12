BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

