Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.75

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.72, with a volume of 33702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDI shares. Cormark increased their target price on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) from C$2.75 to C$3.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. The stock has a market cap of C$155.91 million and a PE ratio of -37.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90.

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$41.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.70 million. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

