BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($2.49) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.98). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. CL King upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $44.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $992.66 million, a P/E ratio of -38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.73.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter valued at $361,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the third quarter worth about $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 104.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 136,863 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 69,877 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 15.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2,769.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 46,256 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

