BitGreen Trading Down 47.7% This Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, BitGreen has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $50,734.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000493 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016491 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00092136 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001565 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00008042 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002904 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002027 BTC.

About BitGreen

BITG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitGreen is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

BitGreen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the exchanges listed above.

