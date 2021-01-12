Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Hits $1.72 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded 82.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for about $1.72 or 0.00005023 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market cap of $2.12 million and $45,374.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00048205 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded up 76.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,311,815 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,815 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

